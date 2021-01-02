e-paper
Home / India News / Nothing can deter Indian forces: CDS Rawat at LAC

Nothing can deter Indian forces: CDS Rawat at LAC

Complimenting the soldiers for their operational readiness, Rawat said that only Indian soldiers could remain vigilant under the challenging conditions and they were willing to go beyond the call of duty to safeguard the country's farthest frontiers.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 01:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CDS General Bipin Rawat pays tribute to fallen heroes at the Walong war memorial in Arunachal Pradesh.
CDS General Bipin Rawat pays tribute to fallen heroes at the Walong war memorial in Arunachal Pradesh.(Image via Twitter)
         

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, visited on Saturday air bases and interacted with frontline soldiers in forward areas near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh amid a border row with China in eastern Ladakh, officials said.

“Nothing can deter the Indian armed forces from remaining steadfast in their call of duty,” an official statement quoted Rawat as saying. While the current border row is confined to the Ladakh theatre, the Indian military is on high alert to deal with any misadventure by the Chinese forces all along the border --- stretching from Ladakh in the north to Arunachal Pradesh in the east.

Rawat completed one year as India’s first CDS on December 31. As CDS, Rawat is the permanent chairman of the chiefs of staff committee (COSC), heads the department of military affairs, and is the single point military adviser to the defence minister.

The CDS also interacted with personnel from the army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Special Frontier Force in Dibang Valley and Lohit Sector of Arunachal Pradesh, the statement said.

Complimenting the soldiers for their operational readiness, Rawat said that only Indian soldiers could remain vigilant under the challenging conditions and they were willing to go beyond the call of duty to safeguard the country’s farthest frontiers.

Rawat’s visit to the eastern sector comes amid the nearly eight-month-long military standoff between Indian and Chinese troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which has taken bilateral relations to an all-time low. The two sides haven’t been able to agree on disengagement and de-escalation at friction points on the LAC despite several rounds of diplomatic and military talks

Earlier this week, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that talks with China on disengagement and de-escalation in the Ladakh sector did not yield any meaningful solution.

Both India and China are prepared for a long haul in the Ladakh sector and are firm about holding forward positions along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) through the harsh winter months.

Both sides are expected to hold the ninth round of military talks to reduce border but there is no indication of when India and China will hold the dialogue. Both countries had agreed to hold the corps commander-level dialogue at an early date during diplomatic talks on the dispute on December 18.

While India has consistently pushed for comprehensive disengagement at all flashpoints and restoration of status quo ante of early April during the military talks, the Chinese side wants the Indian Army to first pull back troops deployed on strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

