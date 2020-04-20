Nothing communal about Palghar lynching, says Uddhav Thackeray

india

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday warned of strict action against those trying to give a religious colour to the lynching of three men in Palghar last week.

Thackeray said he has spoken to Union home minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the details of the case.

“Even Amit Shahji knows that the incident had no religious connection as the village in which the incident took place has no such background. I have requested him to take strict action against people trying to spread communal tension using social media,” Thackeray said on Facebook Live.

“We too are taking action against the bid to arouse religious sentiments using the incident,” he added.

Two sadhus or Hindu ascetics and their driver were lynched to death by a huge mob outside Gadhchinchale village, 110km from Palghar, on April 16 on the suspicion of being child-lifters.

It later emerged the sadhus—70-year-old Swami Kalpvriksha Giri and 35-year-old Sushil Giri—belonged to Varanasi-based Juna Akhara and were on their way to Gujarat to attend the last rite of their guru Mahant Shri Ram Giri.

Asserting that nobody involved in the Palghar mob lynching incident would be spared, the chief minister announced a high-level probe by Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) chief Atulchandra Kulkarni.

The Sena chief also listed the action taken by his government against those accused of being a part go the mob.

“The police have already arrested more than 100 suspects, including five key accused responsible for the incident. The key accused have been given police custody till April 30,” he said.

“We have suspended two policemen holding them responsible for the incident. Nobody involved in this heinous crime will be spared,” he added.

He also said the two sadhus had reached Union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli but were not allowed by local authorities to enter their area and hence were returning through internal roads.

“The persons killed were sent back from the border of the Dadra Nagar Haveli amid the lockdown restrictions. Had they been given shelter by the authorities or coordinated with us, this could have been averted,” he said.

Thackeray, who also spoke in Hindi, said he has also spoken to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the incident. Adityanath had called Thackeray urging him to take strict action against those involved in the lynching of three men in Palghar district.

Taking a potshot at the leaders of the opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), who have attacked the government for the incident, Thackeray reminded them about incidents of mob lynching during the government under Devendra Fadnavis.