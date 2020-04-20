e-paper
Amit Shah dials Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over Palghar lynching that killed 3

The dead men were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

india Updated: Apr 20, 2020 14:21 IST
The three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were heading towards Gujarat’s Surat in a car to attend a funeral late on April 16. (HT photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah called up Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday to enquire about the lynching of three people in Palghar last week, PTI reported.

The three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were heading towards Gujarat’s Surat in a car to attend a funeral late on April 16. Their vehicle was stopped in Palghar district and the men were dragged out of their car and beaten to death on suspicion that they were thieves.

The dead men were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

The news agency said Uddhav Thackeray talked about the Palghar lynching incident and the steps taken to nab those involved in the crime over the phone with Amit Shah.

Police have detained more than 100 people involved in the killing of the three Surat-bound men. The Maharashtra government has also ordered a high-level probe into the Palghar mob lynching incident.

“The police have arrested all those accused who attacked the two sadhus, one driver and the police personnel on the day of the crime itself,” Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had said earlier.

“Nobody guilty of this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible,” Thackeray said in a tweet.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also urged the Shiv Sena chief to take strict action against the culprits involved in the lynching of the three men in Palghar district.

