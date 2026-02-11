'Nothing has moved': Why Sidhu Moosewala’s parents staged protest outside SSP office in Punjab

The parents of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Wednesday staged a sit-in protest outside the Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) office, accusing the Punjab Police of failing to act on their complaint in an ongoing financial dispute linked to the late artist’s music rights and royalties. Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur on dharna outside the Mansa SSP’s office on Wednesday. (HT_PRINT)

Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, and mother, Charan Kaur, accompanied by their nearly two-year-old son, Shubhdeep, arrived at the district police headquarters when the deputy inspector general (DIG) of Bathinda Range, Harjeet Singh, was briefing the media on the law-and-order situation, HT reported.

The couple alleged that a firm holding the marketing rights to Sidhu Moosewala’s released tracks had not shared financial audits or royalty payments for over a year.

“We are being deprived of the income generated by our son’s work. On June 8, 2025, I submitted a complaint against Bunty Bains, Gurpreet Singh Bhasin, and Shabbir Momin to the DGP. It was forwarded to the Mansa SSP for investigation, yet nothing has moved,” Balkaur Singh told reporters.

What are the allegations? Balkaur Singh, who is also a Congress leader, said he had submitted evidence vetted by chartered accountants and legal experts.

“It has been over eight months, and the Mansa police have failed to act on the evidence. The police are acting in a biased manner under political pressure from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. We are determined to fight this until justice is served,” he added.

Reiterating his allegations during the protest, Balkaur Singh said the complaint submitted in June 2025 had neither been acted upon nor returned by the police.

"Neither are they (police) acting on my complaint, nor are they returning it. The SSP is not taking any action in the matter," he alleged, according to a PTI report.

"If my complaint is false, the police should return it," he said.

Compelled to protest: Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh said he was compelled to stage the sit-in due to the continued lack of progress, the report added.

He further alleged that despite repeated visits to the SSP office seeking action, no steps had been taken.

Later, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Bathinda Range) Harjit Singh called the couple for a meeting.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the alleged inaction by the police, asserting that citizens have the right to seek registration of an FIR.

"If the police will not act, then one will be forced to stage a protest. Entire Congress is with the Moosewala family," he said.