Nothing yet, says new Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on AAP alliance

Three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who was pushed out of city politics following her party’s humiliating defeat over four years ago, took over as Delhi Congress chief on Wednesday. In her first comments before taking charge, the 80-year-old politician said the party will strategise to meet the challenges ahead.

Her predecessor Ajay Maken’s exit had sparked buzz that the party could be open to a alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, which had unseated the Congress in 2015 after three consecutive terms in power.

In recent weeks, Sheila Dikshit has not articulated any strong stance on the alliance with Aam Aadmi Party but there have been suggestions that she is unlikely to too enthusiastic about teaming up with AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal who had run a sharp campaign against her, accusing her of corruption in the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

But just before she formally took charge, Sheila Dikshit spoke of the BJP and AAP in the same breath.

“BJP and AAP both are a challenge; we will meet the challenges together,” she said, according to news agency ANI.

“There is nothing on alliance with AAP yet,” she added.

Dikshit’s stand is a sharp contrast to her predecessor Ajay Maken’s vociferous, and very public opposition to the idea of tying up with AAP.

When rumours about a possible alliance with the Congress first emerged from the AAP camp last year, Maken had gone on overdrive to tell the party leadership that this was a very bad idea. This is why his exit, timed around the same time AAP’s HS Phoolka who was opposed to an alliance with Congress, had breathed life into rumours of an alliance.

Sheila Dikshit has maintained that it is for the party leadership to decide on alliances. But there have been clear hints to indicate where she stands.

“We are all hurt... at the way they spoke about Rajiv Gandhi,” she said, a reference to the controversy around an assembly resolution on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots when some leaders had attacked former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 13:34 IST