Notice to mining firm over illegal sand extraction in MP

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 03:56 IST

Dewas district collector in Madhya Pradesh has issued notices to a sand mining company asking why a fine of Rs 300 crore should not be imposed on it for illegally transporting sand, officials said on Friday.

District collector Shrikant Pandey issues two notices to Digiana Industries Pvt Ltd, Indore, on February 3 and 6 asking why fines of Rs 142 crore and Rs 163 crore should not be imposed for illegal sand transportation.

The notice on February 3, 2020, issued to the company director, Tejinder Pal Singh, said that 1.02 lakh cubic metre of sand from a mine at village Dhundhyakhedi in Dewas district, was illegally extracted. This was revealed during an inquiry conducted on February 2, 2020. The notice said: “Since the said amount of sand was supposed to be illegally transported why not a fine of Rs 81.92 crore in case of compounding and Rs 163 crore in case of non-compounding be imposed.”

Pandey said the company director has been asked to reply within seven days of the receipt of the notices. “Otherwise, action will be taken,” he said.

In his response, Singh said, “The fact is I have paid more royalty to the government on the sand stocked. There is no charge of illegal mining against me as mines were allotted to me. Surprisingly, I have been asked to pay penalty despite the fact I have abandoned the mines.” He said, “I will certainly reply to the notices and if the collector doesn’t listen to my side I will be free to move the court.”