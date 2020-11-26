2 soldiers killed in terrorist attack on army patrol near Srinagar

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 15:55 IST

Two security force personnel were killed in a terrorist attack on a quick reaction team (QRT) on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, police said.

“Terrorists fired indiscriminately at a Quick Reaction Team of the Indian Army in Srinagar’s Aban Shah Chowk, HMT, Khushipora today afternoon. Since it was a crowded area, troops exercised restraint to avoid any civilian casualties and collateral damage. Two soldiers were critically injured and were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. However, they have succumbed to their injuries,” the army said in a statement.

“Jaish has active movement here, by evening we’ll identify the group. Terrorists fled in a car and were armed. Two are probably Pakistani and one local,” Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar told news agency ANI.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

More details are awaited