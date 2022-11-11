Novartis CEO, actors Pankaj Tripathi and Raveena Tandon to speak at HTLS 2022

The 20th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit will host three distinguished guests on the penultimate day of the five-day event. While the first guest is a business executive at a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, the other two are from the field of entertainment and have made a mark in the Hindi film industry. We are talking about Indian-American physician and Novartis CEO Vasant "Vas" Narasimhan and national award-winning actors Pankaj Tripathi and Raveena Tandon.

In the first session, R Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times, will be in conversation with Vas Narasimhan, who, since becoming CEO of Novartis, has led a strategic and cultural transformation to build a focused medicines company powered by technology leadership in R&D, data science, world-class commercialization and global access to medicine.

Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Vas lives in Basel, Switzerland, with his wife and two sons. A lifelong vegetarian, he is passionate about environmental and wildlife conservation and is an avid reader on topics including history, leadership and philosophy.

The second and final session of the day will witness Pankaj Tripathi and Raveena Tandon to have conversation that could help ‘envisioning a new tomorrow’, this year’s theme of HT Leadership Summit. Pankaj Tripathi has been working in the Hindi film industry for almost two decades but his career got a fillip only after his role in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. Since then, Tripathi has demonstrated his versatility and potential in movies like Newton, Ludo, Stree, and Mimi, among many others. His most acclaimed performance was in the 2017 film Newton, for which he won the National Award. Tripathi is also among the first few actors to enter the OTT world and rule it with a string of hit shows like Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, and Sacred Games.

Our third guest, Raveena Tandon, has been the one to watch out for ever since she walked into the industry in 1991 with her first film, Patthar Ke Phool. In a career spanning over three decades, Tandon has cemented herself in the world of Indian cinema by portraying impactful characters with films such as Daman, Aks, Shool and Satta. The actor has won several accolades in her journey, including a National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Kalpana Lajmi's Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence.Now, she is rewriting her success story by exploring new avenues, be it the OTT world with Aranyak, or regional film arena with KGF franchise.

