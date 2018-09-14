Now learn to be a traditional wife or husband at this MP university

This course at Madhya Pradesh’s Barkatullah University is not intended to increase academic knowledge, but instead teach how to be a “sanskari” wife - or husband.

The Bhopal-based varsity is all set to introduce a three-month course - open to all beyond its students - to instil “sanskars” (traditional values) among the young generation, but seeks to forestall any criticism, saying it is not gender-specific and designed to teach how to develop healthy relationships and live a fulfilling life.

According to sources, a meeting attended by all heads of departments of the university was held on September 4 to discuss its design and syllabus and it was decided the course will be prepared by professors of different departments including sociology and psychology.

Barkatullah University vice chancellor Dr DC Gupta said the course was being designed to improve relations between different members of a family.

“In view of rising societal problems and intra-family relationship, we have decided that there is a need for such a course. The course will not be gender-specific. It would be designed in a manner that anybody can take admission in it,” he added.

Students were divided in their reactions.

Asma Khan, who is the final year of the bachelor of military science course, said, “I welcome this course if it is for both women and men. But the syllabus should be based on moral science and logic. The course shouldn’t include any excerpts and character from any religious books because that we can learn at home.”

First-year bachelor of arts student Saurabh Singh said, “The university should concentrate more on quality education than doing social work. This course is more for publicity than a genuine effort to contribute to society.”

Meanwhile, Rajneesh Agrawal, a leader of the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said, “It is the duty of a university to develop the mind of youngsters by imparting education on humanity, science and technology. If educationists feel that such education is required for the youngsters, they can go ahead. We should rely on them.”

However, opposition Congress feels that such courses should be introduced in the syllabus of elementary classes.

State Congress unit spokesperson, JP Dhanopia said: “Nowadays, there is a need of instilling sanskar in the new generation but that shouldn’t be done at level of university but at the level of elementary education. This is a very serious thing and they should do it sincerely and with sensitivity.”

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 23:47 IST