‘Now rural poor can get affordable medicines through Jan Aushadi Kendra’: Amit Shah

Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah on Monday said that around 241 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) have opened Jan Aushadi Kendras across India which aims to ensure the benefit of generic medicines at affordable rates to poor and farmers. Union home minister Amit Shah(pib)

Shah, who addressed the seminar and gave away the Jan Aushadi Kendra 'store code' certificates to five eligible PACS, said that the PACS could expand their business activities to open Jan Aushadi Kendras due to changes made in their byelaws.

He said that Jan Aushadhi Kendras are mostly located in urban areas, due to which only the poor of the city used to get their benefits and they used to get affordable medicines ranging from ₹10 to ₹30, but now through PACS, affordable medicines will also be available for the poor of rural areas and farmers.

So far, 2,373 PACS across the country are being established as affordable medicine shops benefiting the poor.

"In the last six months, 4,470 applications from PACS were received. Out of these, in-principle approval has been given to 2,373 PACS. Around 241 of them have started operating Jan Aushadi Kendras," he added.

Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadi Kendras (PMBJKs) provide generic medicines to the people, which cost around 50%-90% less than the branded medicines available in the market. Over 2,000 types of generic medicines and 300 surgical items are made available through these kendras to citizens at affordable prices.

Highlighting the benefits of affordable medicines in rural areas, the union minister said that the cancer medicines which cost about ₹2,250 in the open market are sold at ₹250. Even rural girls can buy sanitary napkin at Re 1 from these shops.

Shah, however, made a contrast saying that despite being a top global supplier of medicines, India has about 60 crore poor people who could not afford the medicines and medical aid.

He further highlighted the Modi government's steps to streamline Jan Aushadi Kendras to ensure the poor gets medicines at a lesser price.

"This has helped improve the health of the poor who have been able to save an estimated ₹26,000 crore on medicines in the last nine years," he said.

He also said that about 40 field officers have been deployed to help PACS in running these stores.

The home minister also said that PACS were only confined to agri-credit business as their bylaws permitted them to do this only. But after formation of a separate cooperation ministry, the government took 56 initiatives to diversify their business activities and came out with a model byelaw.

"Why PACS were shutting down? The main reason was that in the byelaws of PACS there was no provision to do other business activities apart from agri-credit. So, we came out with a model byelaw including a provision to do 22 different activities," Shah said.

PACS are now engaged in different businesses apart from being agri-credit agency. Some of them have opened Jan Aushadi Kendras, common service centres (CSCs), while some are operating as LPG and fertiliser distributor, petrol pump and ration shop operator and they soon will also be able to provide flight booking service, he added.

Asserting that there cannot be a cooperative movement without a strong foundation of PACS across India, Shah said about 2 lakh PACS will be established in the next five years, at least one PAC at village level.

Speaking at the event, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the target is to open 2,000 Jan Aushadi Kendras through PACS in the first phase.

"PACS can open more than 2,000 kendras. Our pharma department is ready to give approval. ...PACS will get best inputs to operate the outlets," he added.

At present, there are around 63,000 functional PACS in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)