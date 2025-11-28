‘Now time for Vokkaligas’: Top seer backs DK Shivakumar for Karnataka CM amid power tussle

Amid renewed chatter over a leadership rift within the Karnataka Congress, a fresh twist emerged on Friday when prominent Vokkaliga spiritual leader Nanjavadutha Swamiji visited Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s residence and openly backed him for the Chief Minister’s post. The endorsement comes at a time when speculation is rife about a possible power tussle between CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy.

After the meeting, Nanjavadutha Swamiji said Shivakumar had long earned the right to lead the state, praising him for strengthening the Congress during its most difficult phase and for remaining steadfastly loyal to the Gandhi family.

He described Shivakumar as a “prominent leader of the community” who worked “tirelessly” despite facing hardships, news agency PTI reported.

‘Now time for Vokkaligas’

The spiritual leader also framed the leadership conversation through the lens of community expectations. While acknowledging Siddaramaiah’s role in bringing the party back to power with support from multiple social groups, he argued that it was now time for Vokkaligas to receive their due.

He noted that after the AHINDA communities were given representation, the Vokkaliga community should now be considered for the top job. He urged the party to elevate a leader who enjoys acceptance across all sections of society.

Swamiji claimed there is growing sentiment across communities backing Shivakumar as the next Chief Minister, and said the Congress high command must “resolve the issue” and consider giving Shivakumar an opportunity.

He referred to the party’s earlier promise of a 2.5-year rotational arrangement and pointed out that Siddaramaiah, now 75, had been expected to serve in the first term.

Shivakumar, echoing the Swamiji’s stand, said the community’s expectations were clear and reiterated that the Congress leadership should address the matter in line with the commitments made earlier.

