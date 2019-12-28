e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / India News / NPR and NRC two sides of a coin, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

NPR and NRC two sides of a coin, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was addressing a protest meeting at Nizamabad on Friday night as part of his ongoing campaign against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and NPR.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2019 11:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi arrives during the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi arrives during the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
         

The National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are two sides of a coin, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has said.

His claim comes a day after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had clarified that there was no link between the two.

“Home Minister Amit Shah said there is no difference between NPR and NRC. I am telling you that NPR and NRC are two sides of a coin. The rules of NPR and NRC are the same.

These rules have been made as per the Citizenship Act, 1955 in which NPR and NRC are there.. if NPR is done in this country, NRC would also be done,” Owaisi claimed.

He was addressing a protest meeting at Nizamabad on Friday night as part of his ongoing campaign against teh controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and NPR.

He accused BJP leaders of spreading ‘false propaganda’ on television channels on the matter.

Referring to some BJP leaders’ reported comments that NPR exercise was conducted in 2010 as well by the then UPA government, he claimed that the difference between NPR of 2010 and 2020 was that questions would be asked on the birth place and date of birth of parents.

If the NDA government’s intention was clear, it would have conducted NPR and NRC first and then brought Citizenship Amendment Act, he said.

“Why did Modi bring Citizen Amendment Act?.. He brought it because now NPR will be done,” he said at the protest meeting attended by ruling TRS MLAs, representatives of Left and others.

However, opposition Congress had announced that it would not attend the event.

Owaisi along with representatives of United Muslim Action Committee met the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on December 25 and requested him to stay the work on updation of National Population Register (NPR) in Telangana on the lines of Kerala.

Owaisi also claimed that KCR was sympathetic towards their demand and said there is a necessity that all like- minded parties should come together on the issue.

tags
top news
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
At 2.4 degrees, Delhi records season’s lowest temperature
At 2.4 degrees, Delhi records season’s lowest temperature
Video shows UP police officer asking Muslim protesters to go to Pakistan
Video shows UP police officer asking Muslim protesters to go to Pakistan
MPs get unique call centre to answer their queries 24/7
MPs get unique call centre to answer their queries 24/7
Decoding Indian economy 2010-19: From external to domestic shocks
Decoding Indian economy 2010-19: From external to domestic shocks
Howdy Modi dominated narrative, not the outcome | Opinion
Howdy Modi dominated narrative, not the outcome | Opinion
‘Kaneria will say anything for money,’ Javed Miandad
‘Kaneria will say anything for money,’ Javed Miandad
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news