NSA Ajit Doval down with flu, calls off visit to Russia

ByHT Correspondent
May 26, 2025 07:32 PM IST

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval’s planned visit to Russia to attend a security meeting this week has been called off as he is indisposed with a seasonal flu, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (PTI Photo)
Doval was scheduled to attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues to be held in Moscow during May 27-29.

He is unable to participate in the meeting due to indisposition with a seasonal flu, the people said on condition of anonymity.

Doval is aiming to take forward the bilateral engagement with Russia on strategic and security matters at an early date, the people said.

News / India News / NSA Ajit Doval down with flu, calls off visit to Russia
