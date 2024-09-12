Doval-Wang Yi meeting: India, China agree to work with 'urgency' on LAC disengagement

India's national security advisor Ajit Doval held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Thursday. The meeting, held on the sidelines of a BRICS national security advisors' conclave, discussed border issues between the two countries. National security advisor Ajit Doval attends a meeting of BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters / national security advisors in Saint Petersburg on September 12. (Photo by Kristina Kormilitsyna / POOL / AFP)

The top officials discussed outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to stabilise and improve India-China relations, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

“The meeting gave the two sides an opportunity to review the recent efforts towards finding an early resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control, which will create conditions to stabilize and rebuild bilateral relations,” the statement read.

The ministry said both sides “agreed to work with urgency and redouble their efforts” towards full disengagement in disputed areas.

Doval said that peace and respect for the LAC are crucial for normalising relations. “Both sides must fully abide by relevant bilateral agreements, protocols, and understandings reached in the past by the two Governments,” the statement said.

They also discussed global and regional matters, agreeing that the India-China relationship is important for both countries and the world.

Ajit Doval in Russia, meets President Putin

NSA Ajit Doval is in St Petersburg to attend a conclave of national security advisors of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) nations.

The summit of the grouping will be held in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22-24. Modi is set to attend the summit.

Earlier on Thursday, NSA Doval met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin praised the growth of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Putin stressed the "importance of security issues in bilateral relations, thanking the Indian side for maintaining dialogue in this area," a Russian readout on the Putin-Doval meeting said.

He also proposed a bilateral meeting with PM Modi on October 22 during the BRICS summit to review the outcomes of recent agreements when Modi visited Russia in July.