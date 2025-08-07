NSA Ajit Doval meets Putin in Moscow day after Trump slaps tariffs

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin during his visit to Moscow for bilateral talks focused on security, economic, and energy cooperation. NSA Ajit Doval meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.(Kremlin )

The meeting came a day after US President Donald Trump announced steep new tariffs on Indian imports in response to New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian crude oil. Trump, on Wednesday, signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, effectively doubling the total tariff burden to 50 per cent.

India has defended its energy trade with Russia, maintaining that its oil imports are “driven by national interest and market dynamics.”

In a video released by Russian state media outlet Sputnik News, Doval described India’s relationship with Russia as “very special,” underlining the depth of long-standing strategic ties between the two countries.

“We have got a very special relationship, long relationship and we highly value our strategic partnership. We have had high-level engagements and these have contributed very substantially,” Doval said.

He also welcomed the announcement of an upcoming state visit by President Putin to India, saying summit meetings have historically marked key moments in bilateral ties.

“We are very excited and delighted to learn about the visit of His Excellency, the President of Russia, President Putin, to India. I think that the dates are almost finalized now. The more important thing is that the summit meetings have always been a watershed point,” Doval added.

According to sources cited by news agency ANI, while Doval confirmed that plans for the Russian president’s visit are underway, no specific dates were finalised during his engagements in Moscow.

India and Russia continue to expand their defence cooperation. In 2018, India signed a $5.43 billion deal for five squadrons of the S-400 Triumf air defence missile system from Russia. So far, three squadrons have been delivered.

Meanwhile, Doval also held talks with the Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Sergey Shoigu, in Moscow.

The discussions focused on strengthening the Russia-India special and privileged strategic partnership, with both sides emphasising the need for joint efforts in preparing for the bilateral summit later this year.

They also exchanged views on international security and cooperation in multilateral forums.