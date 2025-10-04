NSA Doval meets Brazilian counterpart to review cooperation in strategic areas

New Delhi: India and Brazil reviewed cooperation in key areas such as defence and security, energy and critical minerals as part of a bilateral strategic dialogue on Friday ahead of a planned visit by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval met the special advisor to the Brazilian President, Celso Luis Nunes Amorim, in New Delhi. (ANI)

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval met the special advisor to the Brazilian President, Celso Luis Nunes Amorim, in New Delhi for the strategic dialogue. Amorim was accompanied by a delegation of senior officials and advisors.

The dialogue allowed the two sides to follow up on issues identified under five pillars of cooperation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Brazil in July, the external affairs ministry said.

Doval and Amorim reviewed progress under the bilateral strategic partnership in diverse areas such as defence and security, energy, critical minerals and health and pharmaceuticals.

They also discussed cooperation in multilateral forums such as Brics, India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) and the forthcoming COP-30 to be hosted by Brazil in November.

Amorim also met external affairs minister S Jaishankar, who said on social media that they had a “useful exchange on the current global scenario and on opportunities for deepening our strategic cooperation”.

Soon after US President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on India and Brazil, Luiz dialled Modi in August to discuss the fallout of both countries, and the leaders pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation in areas ranging from trade and energy to defence and technology. Lula also announced he would visit India early in 2026.

Brazil’s vice-president Geraldo Alckmin is set to travel to India in October as part of preparations for Lula’s visit and to participate in a meeting of a trade monitoring mechanism. He is expected to be accompanied by a delegation of ministers and business leaders to discuss cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical minerals and digital inclusion.

Both countries have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to more than $20 billion by 2030, and to expand the scope of the existing MERCOSUR-India agreement.