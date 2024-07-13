NSAs Doval, Sullivan discuss bilateral, regional and international concern

New Delhi: National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and his United States counterpart Jake Sullivan held a wide-ranging conversation on issues of “bilateral, regional and international concern” on Friday amid frustration in Washington over the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia. NSA Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan (File Photo)

The external affairs ministry (MEA) said in a readout that Doval and Sullivan discussed a “wide range of issues of bilateral, regional and international concern and forthcoming high-level engagements under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad framework to be held in July 2024”.

The readout did not give details but the US state department and the Pentagon have expressed concerns about the Indian premier’s visit to Russia this week. During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that solutions cannot be found on the battlefield.

“The NSAs agreed to work closely to further advance India-US relations, which are built on shared values and common strategic and security interests,” the readout said.

“They reiterated the need to work collectively to address global challenges to peace and security and further expand the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” it added.

The foreign ministers of the Quad grouping are expected to meet in Tokyo on July 28, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

The US side has conveyed its frustration over the Indian premier’s visit to Russia both in New Delhi and Washington. Addressing a conclave focused on the India-US defence partnership on Thursday, US ambassador Eric Garcetti said strategic autonomy cannot apply in times of conflict and India and the US must uphold principles when other countries go against the rules-based order or violate sovereign borders.

Garcetti’s comments were perceived as veiled criticism of the Indian premier’s visit to Russia. Washington was particularly miffed that the visit coincided with the NATO Summit in Washington.