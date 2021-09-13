NSCN (IM) questions ceasefire pacts with ‘surrogate factions’ over Naga issue

The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) has questioned the Central government’s handling of the Naga peace talks and termed signing of ceasefire agreements with “its surrogate factions” a futile exercise.

The organisation on Sunday said there was only one Naga issue and there will be only one solution, and the Centre would unnecessarily “complicate” the issue by going for many agreements “under false pretexts that bear no political meaning towards the Naga solution”.

“This deceptive manner of handling the Naga issue leaves us with no option but to ask one serious question from the government of India. Will it enter into agreements with other people also on Naga political issue in the name of stakeholders? But this will in no way show the sincerity of the government. This will simply be a breach of trust and a mockery of the Naga issue,” the NSCN (IM) statement said.

The government of India is currently engaged in ceasefire agreements with five NSCN factions including the NSCN (IM). Centre also signed an “agreed position” with seven other Naga nationalist political groups in 2017. The latest agreement was signed with the Niki Sumi group of NSCN (Khaplang) on September 7.

The NSCN (IM) which signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre in 1997, claims to be the “one and only authentic political organisation of the Naga people,” with whom Centre started a political dialogue on the basis of mutually agreed points without any conditions in “third countries”.

“In the subsequent talks, with better understanding of each other’s position and respect for historical and political rights of the Naga people, [an] indelible milestone was achieved when the historic Framework Agreement was signed on August 4, 2015. The agreement clearly reflects the unique history of the Nagas, sovereignty of the people and shared sovereignty of the two entities. Significantly, the agreement put the hope of the two people on a high level for a durable solution and peace in the land,” the NSCN (IM) statement said.

However, it termed the recent agreements signed with factions of the organisations as “deceitful dealing”, generating doubts if the Centre was “sincere” about a solution. The NSCN (IM) statement said it was “critically important at this stage for the Centre to reaffirm its position and commitment on the Framework Agreement”.

It also stated that the Centre and NSCN (IM) had come a long way in negotiations for a Naga solution that was honourable and acceptable to both the parties and no matter how complex the issue, there was no running away and both the parties must go deep into the crux of the problem with mutual respect and commitment.

“It would be a wrong step for the government of India to complicate the Naga issue by taking pleasure in going for many agreements under false pretext which bears no political meaning towards the Naga solution. No amount of agreements will bring a solution if it is not issue-based,” the statement added.

Calling itself the mandated organisation for negotiations, the NSCN (IM) statement went on to add, “In this world of political conflict, a solution is to be materialised through the work of people-mandated organisation or government, and never by the collaborators”.

It said both the Centre and the Naga people had much to gain from the Framework Agreement, and the NSCN (IM) will stick to the agreement in any eventuality.