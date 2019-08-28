NSUI kick-starts DU election campaign

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 03:21 IST

Two weeks ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, Congress’s students wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday began their campaign. The polls are scheduled for September 12.

Through their campaign, called “blow the whistle”, NSUI promises to be whistleblowers for the student community and act against the various inequalities in the university ecosystem.

“There is pervasive inequality in DU - between campuses, colleges, students (caste, region, linguistic, rural vs urban etc), morning and evening colleges, different streams (science and commerce),” the students’ organisation said.

It added that attempts were also being made “to establish a dominant narrative and cultural hegemony through coercion, violence, falsehood and institutional capture or subversion.”

It also promised to work towards at least one university wide common internship or employment placement fair every year for all colleges to provide career opportunities in top companies.

“DU should fulfil the promise of “One University, Equal Opportunity” to all. Be it library, transport or even placements, most facilities are present in north campus. NSUI will work to ensure equal opportunities for all,” said NSUI in-charge Ruchi Gupta.

The students’ organisation also promised to focus on evening colleges and outer colleges, make DU accessible to disabled students, normalise high fee variation, fight for more hostels, and demand rent-control in private PGs.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 03:21 IST