NSUI resolution seeks appointment of Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the students’ wing of Congress, on Sunday passed a resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi the national chief of the party.

In its two-day National Executive ‘Sankalp’, the NSUI resolved and proposed in “one voice” that Gandhi should be appointed as the next president of Indian National Congress.

“Mr. Rahul Gandhi is the foremost and honest leader who took a stand and strengthen the voice of students for their betterment, and also helped in garnering enough support by raising matters of student importance and also looking for adequate justice for the students’ fraternity on varied subjects to fight for democracy and transparency,” the NSUI’s statement read.

“We recognise Sri Rahul Gandhi’s dedication to India’s student which empowers us, and re-affirm our faith in his keen leadership abilities and statesmanship under which India can reach the pinnacle of success developing into a more sustainable & peaceful society,” the statement added.

The NSUI further said that students feel safe and secure under his guardianship and visionary leadership for socio-political governance.

“I support the Resolution passed at the #Sankalp2021-National Executive meeting of @NSUI for Hon’ble Shri @RahulGandhi ji to become president of @INCIndia again. #MyLeaderRahulGandhi,” NSUI general secretary Vishal Chaudhary tweeted.

The NSUI’s resolution comes a week after the Youth Congress passed a similar resolution to make Gandhi the party chief once again.

Rahul Gandhi, who took over as Congress president from present chief Sonia Gandhi in 2017, quit the post after the party’s poor performance in the 2019 general elections.

“Rahul Gandhi called us ‘Babbar Sher’ so now we have to fight the BJP by roaring out the truth and drive them out of the country, for India’s growth and everlasting development,” the NSUI statement quoted Congress national spokesperson Pawan Kheda as saying.