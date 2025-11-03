NTA clarifies no calculator use during JEE Main examination

New Delhi: Two days after announcing that candidates would get access to an onscreen virtual calculator during the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday issued a clarification saying no calculator will be available during the exam that is used to select candidates aspiring for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and architecture. NTA began the online application process for JEE Main 2026 on October 31. (HT Archives)

In a notice issued on Sunday night, the NTA said the earlier mention of an onscreen standard calculator in the information bulletin was due to a “typographic error.” It clarified that while the calculator feature exists on the agency’s generic test platform, its use is not permitted in JEE (Main).

“In the Appendix-VIII of the Information Bulletin for JEE (Main) – 2026 on “Computer BasedTest (CBT)”which has been uploaded on the NTA’s official website, it has been mentioned that an onscreen standard calculator will be available during the Computer-Based Test (CBT). However, this feature forms part of the generic test conducting platform and does NOT apply to JEE (Main) conducted by the NTA,as the use of calculators in any form is not permitted in this examination,” NTA said in its notice.

NTA began the online application process for JEE Main 2026 on October 31, which will remain open until November 27. The first session of the exam will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026, and the results will be announced on February 26.

In its information bulletin for JEE Main 2026 issued on Friday night, NTA said, “An onscreen standard calculator will be available throughout the computer-based Test (CBT). Use this basic calculator online for math with addition, subtraction, division and multiplication. The calculator includes functions for square root, percentage etc.”

However, NTA has removed the section on onscreen standard calculator in its revised bulletin issued on Sunday night while regretting the typographic error.

“The revised Information Bulletin for JEE (Main) 2026 has been uploaded and candidates are advised to download this. NTA regrets the typographic error in the Information Bulletin of JEE(Main) 2026andforthe inconvenience caused to the candidates,” NTA said.

JEE Main is held twice a year—in January and April. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) is a fully computer-based test with 75 questions and a total of 300 marks. Paper 2A (B.Arch) combines CBT and pen-and-paper drawing sections for 400 marks, and Paper 2B (B.Plan) is entirely CBT with about 100 questions. Each correct answer carries 4 marks, and 1 mark is deducted for every incorrect MCQ. PwD candidates receive 20 minutes of compensatory time per hour of exam duration.

Around 14.15 lakh students appeared for JEE Main 2024, and approximately 14.75 lakh in 2025.