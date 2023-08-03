Nuh violence LIVE: Internet suspended partially in Gurugram, 3 other districts till Aug 5

Haryana's Nuh violence LIVE updates: Three days after communal violence broke out in parts of Haryana on Monday, the government said internet services will remain suspended in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts as well as Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar sub-divisions of Gurugram district till August 5 to maintain public order. Rapid Action Force at Nuh chowk on Wednesday. (Parvee Kumar/ HT Photo)

The death toll has reached six in the clashes that first broke out in Nuh during a religious procession. It is believed that the incident happened after rumours spread that cow vigilante Monu Manesar, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would attend the procession. However, Manesar did not show up at the event and claimed Wednesday that he has nothing to do with the violence or the killings. The double murder case is linked to the death of two Muslim cousins of Rajasthan, whose charred bodies were found in Haryana's Bhiwani in February.

The violence later spread to Gurugram and reports of vandalism at some other places surfaced. As of now, twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana -- 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad to maintain law and order.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday said that no accused will be spared and the government will ensure that those who are liable, will pay for the damages. More than 100 people have been detained in the matter for questioning and dozens of FIRs lodged. The government termed the incident a “well-planned conspiracy” and said a probe was underway.