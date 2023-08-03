Home / India News / Nuh violence LIVE: Internet suspended partially in Gurugram, 3 other districts till Aug 5
Nuh violence LIVE: Internet suspended partially in Gurugram, 3 other districts till Aug 5

Aug 03, 2023 06:50 AM IST
Haryana's Nuh violence LIVE updates: The death toll reached six in the communal clashes that broke out in Haryana's Nuh Monday and later spilled to other parts.

Haryana's Nuh violence LIVE updates: Three days after communal violence broke out in parts of Haryana on Monday, the government said internet services will remain suspended in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts as well as Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar sub-divisions of Gurugram district till August 5 to maintain public order. 

Rapid Action Force at Nuh chowk on Wednesday. (Parvee Kumar/ HT Photo)
Rapid Action Force at Nuh chowk on Wednesday. (Parvee Kumar/ HT Photo)

The death toll has reached six in the clashes that first broke out in Nuh during a religious procession. It is believed that the incident happened after rumours spread that cow vigilante Monu Manesar, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would attend the procession. However, Manesar did not show up at the event and claimed Wednesday that he has nothing to do with the violence or the killings. The double murder case is linked to the death of two Muslim cousins of Rajasthan, whose charred bodies were found in Haryana's Bhiwani in February.

The violence later spread to Gurugram and reports of vandalism at some other places surfaced. As of now, twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana -- 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad to maintain law and order.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday said that no accused will be spared and the government will ensure that those who are liable, will pay for the damages. More than 100 people have been detained in the matter for questioning and dozens of FIRs lodged. The government termed the incident a “well-planned conspiracy” and said a probe was underway.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 03, 2023 06:50 AM IST

    Haryana violence: 'If you can't protect everyone,' AAP targets Khattar. Updates

    As Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed for peace following two days of violence, he said the police can't protect everyone -- a statement that came under scrutiny, with Delhi's AAP government questioning whether in BJP-ruled states the public has to take care of their own security.

  • Aug 03, 2023 06:33 AM IST

    US reacts to Haryana violence; ‘urge parties to refrain from violence’

    US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller on Haryana violence: "With respect to the clashes, that obviously, we would, as always, urge calm and urge parties to refrain from violent actions. With respect to whether we've heard from any Americans, I'm not aware of that. I'm happy to follow up with the Embassy."

  • Aug 03, 2023 06:12 AM IST

    Haryana violence: Internet services to remain suspended in Nuh, other places till Aug 5

    The Haryana government said that mobile internet services will remain suspended in parts of Haryana, which remained gripped in tensions. Besides Nuh, the services will remain snapped in Faridabad, Palwal and the territorial jurisdiction of sub-division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district.

Rapid Action Force at Nuh chowk on Wednesday. (Parvee Kumar/ HT Photo)
Haryana violence: 'If you can't protect everyone,' AAP slams Khattar. 10 points

First Manipur and then Haryana, AAP said in all BJP-ruled states, the public has the responsibility for their safety and security.

Haryana violence started on July 31 in Muslim-majority Nuh, formerly known as Mewat.
india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2023 06:22 AM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Stalin to announce dates for construction of Pen memorial, say officials

This proposed Pen Monument involves both onshore and offshore construction where the pen is to be at sea in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Marina Beach

The plan for the project has been split into two phases (PTI)
india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2023 12:54 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Konthagai burial site reveals ancient practices of Keeladi

The results of the samples from Keeladi are suggestive that the second urbanisation observed in the Gangetic valley in the northern part of India had also existed in the southern state

While the ninth phase of excavations are underway in Keeladi, it is season four in Konthagai (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2023 12:53 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Keeladi

Household data being used to identify beneficiaries: Andhra

The spokesperson said the information collected on the mobile applications would be sent to the State Data Center in real time and the volunteers would not have access to the information

An official spokesperson said on Wednesday that the entire exercise was being done in the most transparent manner (ANI)
india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2023 12:52 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Scientific temper talk cannot hurt believers, says Kerala speaker

The remarks came in the backdrop of parties like the BJP and caste outfits like Nair Service Society (NSS) demanding his apology for insulting the Hindu faith through his remarks

Speaker AN Shamseer claimed that a hate campaign is going on in India and that Kerala has resisted it to a large extent (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2023 12:49 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma, Kochi:

Gudha makes three pages of ‘red diary’ public, alleges irregularities in state cricket body

Gudha, in a press conference, alleged the three pages of the “red diary” contain details of financial fraud in Rajasthan Cricket Association, headed by chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav

Sacked Congress leader Rajendra Gudha makes the ‘red diary’ public. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2023 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jaipur:

Telangana guv visits flood-hit areas; Oppn slams BRS for neglecting victims

The governor also donated to the Red Cross Society, Warangal, and asked them to provide support for immediate needs

Hundreds of the flood victims submitted representations to the governor and shared their issues with her (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2023 12:46 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Hyderabad

Economic empowerment of women fuels growth, says PM

PM Modi addressed the ministerial conference on women empowerment, emphasizing the economic empowerment of women as a catalyst for growth. He highlighted the need for a level playing field for women entrepreneurs and the importance of addressing the burden of care and domestic work. Modi also praised the achievements of women in India, including their roles in local bodies, healthcare, and economic initiatives. He stated that women-led development is a key priority in India, with a significant percentage of loans and beneficiaries being women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said our goal should be to create a level platform where women achievers become the norm (ANI/ PIB)
india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2023 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Shakti scheme: Karnataka govt releases 125cr for transport corporations

Since its launch, over 29.32 crore women have availed the benefit and the four transport corporations have issued zero tickets worth ₹687 crore, according to officials.

The state government had said that it would bear the cost of the Shakti scheme (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2023 12:43 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa, Bengaluru

Bill permitting private agencies to mine atomic minerals cleared

Parliament passed a bill allowing the private sector to mine key atomic minerals and deep-seated minerals in India. The move aims to reduce dependency on imports and promote exploration and mining of critical minerals, including lithium, gold, silver, copper, and zinc. The bill also introduces exploration licenses for deep-seated and critical minerals and removes certain minerals from the list of atomic minerals. The involvement of private agencies is expected to bring advanced technology, finance, and expertise to the sector.

The bill was passed by Rajya Sabha by a voice vote after Lok Sabha passed it on July 28. It has amended the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. (File photo for representation)
india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2023 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

4 Mysuru RTO staffers held over fake papers for stolen 2-wheelers

The accused identified as Vasant Kumar, Sasikumar Gowda, Jagadish Raikar and Pradeep Naika were working as second division assistants (SDA) working in the RTO

Police have also arrested a local broker in connection with the case, officials said. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2023 12:43 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru

FIR against Retired V-C

Ghanti said she was appointed as vice chancellor in September 2016 and was not involved in any misappropriation of funds or corruption

Plice inspector confirmed that based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under IPC sections 409 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating), along with a case under KTPP section 23 against former Hampi Kannada University vice chancellor Mallika Ghanti. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2023 12:42 AM IST
ByHirekop Rajan Samuel

Another cheetah dies at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno

The exact cause of the death will be ascertained after the post-mortem [examination] report comes, said officials

So far, six adult cheetahs have died in Kuno since translocation of 20 big cats in two batches from Namibia and South Africa (PTI)
india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2023 12:40 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal

Cong top brass deliberates on LS polls strategy with Karnataka leaders

The Congress chief also expressed confidence that “the people of Karnataka will continue to support the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections”, citing the historic mandate as a “huge responsibility”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi urged the Karnataka leaders to help replicate the party’s performance in the upcoming general elections (PTI)
india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2023 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
