Home / India News / Judge, her 3-year-old daughter escaped narrowly after car set on fire by mob in Nuh, FIR reveals

Judge, her 3-year-old daughter escaped narrowly after car set on fire by mob in Nuh, FIR reveals

PTI |
Aug 03, 2023 08:42 AM IST

The judge, her daughter and staff had to take shelter in a workshop of the old bus stand in Nuh. Later, they were rescued by some advocates.

An additional chief judicial magistrate of Nuh and her three-year-old daughter had a narrow escape when their car was attacked and set on fire by a mob during the attack on a religious procession in the district, an FIR has revealed.

The FIR was registered against unknown people on the complaint of Tek Chand, who works as a processor server in the court of ACJM, Nuh. (File)
The FIR was registered against unknown people on the complaint of Tek Chand, who works as a processor server in the court of ACJM, Nuh. (File)

Anjali Jain, the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), and her daughter had to run for their lives on Monday, as the attackers were pelting stones and firing at them, said the FIR registered at City Nuh police station on Tuesday.

The judge, her daughter and staff had to take shelter in a workshop of the old bus stand in Nuh. Later, they were rescued by some advocates.

Follow Nuh violence LIVE updates Here.

The FIR was registered against unknown people on the complaint of Tek Chand, who works as a processor server in the court of ACJM, Nuh.

According to the FIR, at around 1 pm on Monday, the ACJM, her three-year-old daughter, and gunman Siyaram went to the SKM Medical College at Nalhar for purchasing medicines in her Volkswagen car. Around 2 pm when they were returning from the medical college, about 100-150 rioters attacked them near the old bus stand on Delhi-Alwar road.

“The rioters were pelting stones at them. Some stones hit the car's back glass, and the rioters opened fire in the area. All four of us left the car on the road and ran to save our lives. We hid at a workshop of the old bus stand and later some advocates rescued us. On the next day, when I went to check on the car, I found out that the rioters had torched it,” read the FIR.

The FIR was registered under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 435 (fire with intent to cause damage), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out