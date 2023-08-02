Nuh, Manipur violence casts shadow on BJP’s development claims

The violence in Haryana has cast a shadow on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s assertion of good governance through a “double engine” government, as it comes at a time when the BJP leadership is already battling accusations of administrative deficiencies and lapses by its state government in Manipur. Workers remove the debris and stone from the road after the communal violence in Nuh. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The double engine model of governance — a reference to the party being in power at the Centre and in the state — has been a key campaign plank for the BJP in state elections, with the party asserting that double engine governments ensure better amenities and infrastructure, and law and order in states.

In light of the violence, first in Manipur and then in Haryana, the Opposition has mounted an attack on the BJP, but the party has denied any lapses by its state governments, and amid calls for a change in leadership of both states, has chosen to support the sitting chief ministers.

In Manipur, where chief minister N Biren Singh was in the eye of a storm after friction between state leaders threatened the longevity of the government on more than one occasion, the BJP leadership pinned the blame for the violence, that left hundreds injured and displaced and over 140 dead, on insurgent groups. The leadership said these groups were stoking unrest following the government’s crackdown against illegal poppy cultivation, drug trade and infiltration.

BJP has similarly defended Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, but the violence in Nuh has put the party in a predicament because its ally, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), along with some of its own leaders, have expressed concern over how weapons were made available to the groups that clashed during a religious procession in the area.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Wednesday, Union minister and Gurgaon member of Parliament Rao Inderjit Singh told mediapersons, “If both the communities had arms with them, then it is a matter of inquiry as to how they got those arms and why they created such an atmosphere. The Haryana government will conduct an inquiry.”

Singh’s comments did not sit well with the party leadership and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. “The party has taken cognisance of the violence and Singh’s comments have also been discussed with him. The state government is doing what is required,” a party functionary said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A second party functionary, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said the fresh violence in Haryana has again put the spotlight on Khattar’s ability to handle crises.

“There is a section of people in the party who feel that the state government has not been able to prevent issues from spiralling into a bigger crisis, this was seen in 2016 during the Jat agitation and is again evident now. There have been several instances of communal unrest stoked by cow vigilantes, clashes over offering namaz in the past as well,” the functionary said.

Meanwhile, JJP leader and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala told mediapersons that the organisers of the procession had not given complete information about the route to the district administration, which resulted in the violence. “Strict action will follow against those responsible for the incident,” he said.

Opposition leader and Rashtriya Janata Dal lawmaker Manoj Jha said the violence in Haryana and Manipur point to BJP’s “divisive politics”.

“The very idea of a double engine government is against the federal concept. In the last 9 years the country has suffered politically, and violence has divided every nook and corner. And a divided country cannot think of any idea that takes everybody along...” he said.

