Number of deaths in Delhi violence rises to 28, more than 250 injured

india

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 09:28 IST

The number of deaths in Delhi violence rose to 28 on Thursday after one of the injured at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital succumbed to injuries, reported news agency ANI. Two people had earlier died at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital.

There is relative calm in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh and other areas of Northeast Delhi, where violence broke out on Monday and continued till Tuesday evening. Delhi Police and security forces are conducting flag marches in the area to monitor the situation.

All the security personnel are equipped with riot gears and batons during the march. The area is under prohibitory orders till March 24.

This comes after newly appointed Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava late on Wednesday took stock of the situation in violence-affected areas in North-East district.

Delhi Police have registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi, reported ANI.

This week’s battles have seen mobs armed with swords, guns and acid raze parts of Northeast Delhi. The clashes, which also left more than 250 injured, were triggered by protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

They exploded into brutal violence on Monday and Tuesday, with residents forced to flee their homes after seeing dwellings destroyed and a tyre market set ablaze.

“I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important... calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, called for the army to be deployed in the city. The US embassy issued a travel warning advising citizens to exercise caution.

The latest flare-up in violence occurred as US President Donald Trump held talks with PM Modi in Delhi on Tuesday. The visit was not visibly interrupted.