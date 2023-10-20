Number Theory: Behind the challenges of civic governance in India

The quality of civic amenities provided in Indian cities is dependent on the strength and reliability of city administrations. The Annual Survey of India’s City-Systems (ASICS) report by Janaagraha, a not-for-profit think tank working in the area of urban administration and governance, which was released on October 17, has studied the state of city systems and governance. Here are four charts based on the report which explain the challenge of urban governance in India. HT Image