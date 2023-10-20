News / India News / Number Theory: Behind the challenges of civic governance in India

Number Theory: Behind the challenges of civic governance in India

ByAshokamithran T
Oct 20, 2023 10:43 AM IST

Local bodies such as municipal corporations and municipalities are critical in urban governance and the provision of last-mile services to people

The quality of civic amenities provided in Indian cities is dependent on the strength and reliability of city administrations. The Annual Survey of India’s City-Systems (ASICS) report by Janaagraha, a not-for-profit think tank working in the area of urban administration and governance, which was released on October 17, has studied the state of city systems and governance. Here are four charts based on the report which explain the challenge of urban governance in India.

HT Image
HT Image
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out