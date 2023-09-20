Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Number Theory: Making sense of the fall in household savings

ByRoshan Kishore
Sep 20, 2023 10:15 AM IST

This is the first of a two-part story on household finances. The second part will look at the relationship between household debt and India’s economic growth

On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India’s monthly bulletin released data on households’ financial assets and liabilities up to 2022-23. The data provided by RBI are flow, not stock numbers, and therefore measure the change in financial assets and liabilities of households in a fiscal year rather than their total assets or liabilities at a point of time. The key takeaway from the data is that there has been a sharp fall in net financial assets of households as a share of GDP with the number falling from 11.5% in 2020-21 to just 5.1% in 2022-23.

What has led to such a fall in this number? And should this be a cause for concern ? This two-part data journalism series will try and answer this question in detail. The first part will explain the mechanics of the change in this number and why it is not worthy of pressing the panic button. The second part will put this number in context vis-à-vis India’s larger political economy story.

