Number Theory: Making sense of the fall in household savings
Sep 20, 2023 10:15 AM IST
This is the first of a two-part story on household finances. The second part will look at the relationship between household debt and India’s economic growth
On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India’s monthly bulletin released data on households’ financial assets and liabilities up to 2022-23. The data provided by RBI are flow, not stock numbers, and therefore measure the change in financial assets and liabilities of households in a fiscal year rather than their total assets or liabilities at a point of time. The key takeaway from the data is that there has been a sharp fall in net financial assets of households as a share of GDP with the number falling from 11.5% in 2020-21 to just 5.1% in 2022-23.
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
- Topics
- Number Theory