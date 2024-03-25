Number Theory: Has spring 2024 been more pleasant than usual?

In the earth’s annual revolution around the sun, the sun’s rays fall perpendicular to the equator twice a year, the day being called an equinox. The first of this year’s two equinoxes took place last week on March 20. In the northern hemisphere, this is called the spring equinox because it falls roughly in the hemisphere’s spring season. While India does not have an official spring season, March can also be considered India’s spring season because of the spring equinox and because the official winter season ends in February. How pleasant or not is 2024 spring season in India? Here are four charts that show this.

While India does not have an official spring season, March can also be considered India’s spring season. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)