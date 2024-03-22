 Number Theory: What does latest Electoral Bond data tell us? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Number Theory: What does latest Electoral Bond data tell us?

By howindialives.com
Mar 22, 2024 09:45 AM IST

There were 62 companies whose paid-up capital was ₹1 lakh — the minimum mandated under Indian laws, which is usually the preserve of small companies

On March 21, the Election Commission of India released details of purchasers and redeemers with alpha numeric codes which makes it possible to match donors and recipients for 12,146 crore out of 12,769 worth of Electoral Bonds redeemed from April 12, 2019. howindialives.com has matched 771 companies out of the 1,263 buyers, covering 11,484 crore out of the total 12,155 crore purchased from April 12, 2019 with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) database of companies. Here are five key takeaways from this matching of ECI and MCA data.

Representational image.
