Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Number Theory: Why Telangana is the ideal state for a populist government

Number Theory: Why Telangana is the ideal state for a populist government

ByRoshan Kishore
Nov 28, 2023 07:55 AM IST

An HT analysis of Telangana’s finances shows that it is the ideal state for a populist government

Whether or not Telangana re-elects the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), formerly the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), for the third time will only be known when results are declared on December 3. But whatever be the results, it is clear from the campaigning that the BRS is seeking a re-election on its welfare plank and the principal opposition party, the Congress is trying to outdo the BRS on this front. While political parties exploiting the welfare route to win elections is now common practice in India, an HT analysis of Telangana’s finances shows that it is the ideal state for a populist government. Hyderabad’s revenues and the decoupling from Andhra Pradesh’s population burden is what has made this possible. Here are four charts which explain this in detail.

File photo(PTI)
Get Latest India News and Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Roshan Kishore

Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday....view detail

Topics
number theory
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP