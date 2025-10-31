Nvidia chief likely to attend India’s AI summit Feb

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang will attend India’s AI Impact Summit in February, a senior official from the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) confirmed to HT, as the country prepares to host what the government regards as the first global artificial intelligence summit in the Global South. Jensen Huang will join several high-profile global leaders at the event. (AP)

The summit, scheduled for February 19-20, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, will position India as a key player in shaping the future of AI governance and innovation. Huang’s participation comes as Nvidia — which makes one of the frontline processors used for AI model training --- recently became the world’s first company to reach a $5 trillion valuation, underscoring its dominance in the global AI hardware and computing ecosystem.

According to people aware of the matter, Huang spoke twice to MeitY minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ahead of the summit. Nvidia did not respond to HT’s email seeking a comment on Huang’s plans.

Huang will join several high-profile global leaders at the event, including Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind; Jeetu Patel, president and chief product officer at Cisco; Anna Tumadóttir, CEO of Creative Commons; and Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is unlikely to attend, according to people aware of the preparations. He also skipped the Paris AI Summit earlier this year.

However, another MeitY official said the government remains in active discussions with several other top technology figures, including OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.

The summit aims to build on the momentum of recent international AI forums such as the UK AI Safety Summit, the AI Seoul Summit, the France AI Action Summit, and the Global AI Summit on Africa. Officials said the event will seek to move beyond broad political commitments towards concrete cooperation, emphasising measurable progress and shared frameworks for AI governance, safety, and equitable growth.

In the run-up to the February event, over 80 pre-summit activities have already been held, with more than 500 proposals submitted for related events, according to MeitY.