O Paneerselvam expresses interest to come back to AIADMK, EPS replies

Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam - also known as OPS - on Thursday reportedly said he is willing to return to the party. Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam (PTI/File)

This comes days after he ruled out the possibility of launching a new political party, stating that he would announce his future course of action very soon.

Tamil Nadu heads in to assembly elections later this year.

Addressing AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as an "elder brother" at a gathering in Theni, OPS, called reportedly for “all AIADMK factions” to unite.

"I have not decided on my alliance stance yet. We will continue our legal fight for our rights in AIADMK. I am ready to unite with AIADMK. TTV Dhinakaran is ready to welcome me. Is EPS ready?" indiatoday.in quoted OPS as saying on Thursday.

E Palaniswami, however, rejected OPS' entry into the party and said, “There is no chance of admitting OPS into the AIADMK.”

EPS had, earlier this month, too rejected the proposal of Panneerselvam's entry into the AIADMK and said "there is no place for O Panneerselvam in the party, adding that Union minister Amit Shah has assured him he will not interfere in the party's internal affairs.

BJP is an ally of the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

OPS and EPS were embroiled in a power struggle of sorts within the AIADMK between after the death of party supremo J Jayalalithaa in 2016. OPS, a long-time loyalist of Jayalalithaa, revolted in 2017 claiming he was forced to resign and accusing party leaders close to VK Sasikala of sidelining him, while EPS emerged as chief minister with the backing of the party majority.

In July 2022, Panneerselvam was expelled as party treasurer and primary member of the party for "anti-party" activities by the AIADMK general council.

In November 2023, the Madras high court granted an interim injunction restraining Panneerselvam from claiming to be the coordinator or even a primary member of the party.

The high court also prevented him from using the party’s official letterhead, ‘two leaves’ symbol and flag.