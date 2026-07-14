OBC quota, daughters' selection: Why Karnataka governor suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar

A major controversy has erupted in Karnataka after governor Thaawarchand Gehlot suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar and recommended a Supreme Court inquiry into allegations of misconduct against him.

Karnataka PSC chief suspended amid allegations linked to daughters' appointments (KPSC via ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As reported by HT earlier, the move, believed to be the first of its kind against a sitting KPSC chairman or member, was taken under Article 317(1) of the Constitution, which deals with the removal of Public Service Commission members.

Why was action taken against Sahukar?

According to the Governor's Secretariat, complaints alleged that Sahukar used his position to facilitate the selection of his two daughters as industrial extension officers in a recruitment process overseen by the KPSC.

The Secretariat said Sahukar did not recuse himself from the recruitment exercise despite his daughters being applicants. It also alleged that he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest while presiding over the commission responsible for the appointments.

Also Read | ‘Judge understood father’s pain': IB staffer Ankit Sharma's family on Tahir Hussain conviction

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The allegations further state that one of his daughters secured an income and caste certificate showing the family's annual income as ₹40,000 and claimed benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, along with creamy layer exemption. Authorities alleged that material facts were concealed while availing the reservation benefits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The allegations further state that one of his daughters secured an income and caste certificate showing the family's annual income as ₹40,000 and claimed benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, along with creamy layer exemption. Authorities alleged that material facts were concealed while availing the reservation benefits. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

HT reached out to Sahukar for a response, but received no comment.

Alleged violation of reservation rules

The Governor's Secretariat said a Karnataka government order issued on March 30, 2002, prohibits children of a Public Service Commission chairman from claiming reservation benefits under the state's backward classes quota.

According to the Secretariat, this restriction was allegedly concealed, allowing an undue advantage during the recruitment process.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After examining Sahukar's income and property declarations, along with other relevant records, the Secretariat said it found prima facie evidence suggesting "misbehaviour", warranting action under Article 317(1) of the Constitution.

Also Read | Kin of IB officer killed in 2020 Delhi riots want ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain, other convicts hanged

"The Governor has recommended to the President of India to make reference to the Supreme Court of India under Article 317(1) of the Constitution of India for necessary enquiry into the allegations made against Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, Chairman, Karnataka Public Service Commission," the order stated.

Sahukar has been associated with the KPSC for several years. He was appointed as a member of the commission in September 2019 and later became its chairman on April 3, 2021, succeeding former IAS officer Shadakshari Swamy upon his retirement. The appointment was made by then Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pending the inquiry, the Governor directed the senior-most member of the commission to take charge of the chairman's responsibilities, saying the step was needed to protect the integrity of the recruitment body and ensure a fair investigation.