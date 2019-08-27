Obscene video: Suspended BJYM leader, his lover, wife arrested in Himachal

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:29 IST

Two BJP functionaries, suspended by the party last month after they appeared in a sexually explicit video, were arrested in Kullu on Tuesday, along with the wife of the man in the clip.

The three accused — a district-level youth wing leader, his wife and a women’s wing leader, were charged for making and sharing the objectionable video after the recovering and analysing the evidence deleted by them.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said the 12-minute video had gone viral around three months ago. Subsequently, the women’s wing leader had lodged an FIR with the Kullu police claiming that an unknown person was behind the conspiracy. A case was registered under Section 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which pertains to publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

A report from the forensic lab revealed that the BJP functionaries recorded the video themselves and it was shared by the youth wing leader’s wife to extract revenge, police said.

The SP said a few more arrests will be made after a detailed inquiry of the case.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 22:29 IST