Countrywide strike on October 22 may affect operations: Oriental Bank

Oriental Bank of Commerce on Saturday said its operation may get affected due to the strike called by the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) on October 22.

Of late, a number of banks like -- Bank of Maharashtra, Syndicate Bank and Bank of Baroda -- have come out with similar warnings.

However, the State Bank of India has maintained that the impact of the proposed strike would be minimum as most of its employees are not members of the participating unions.

“AIBEA and BEFI have called for an all India strike of its members on October 22, in support of their demands. In the event the strike materializes, the normal functioning of the Bank may get affected,” the Oriental Bank of Commerce said in a regulatory filing.

AIBEA and BEFI said they are opposing outsourcing of regular and perennial nature of banking jobs, and privatisation of banking industry while demanding adequate recruitment of clerical and sub-staff and stringent steps for recovery of mounting bad loans.

Last month, the officers’ unions had called a two-day all India bank strike on September 26 and 27 that was later withdrawn after the government’s intervention.

