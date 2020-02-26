e-paper
Odia man suspected of committing suicide after murdering wife and daughter

Odia man suspected of committing suicide after murdering wife and daughter

Police suspect the man murdered his wife and daughter before killing himself.

india Updated: Feb 26, 2020 17:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The bodies were found in a village in Odisha’s Ganjam district.
The bodies were found in a village in Odisha’s Ganjam district. (Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

A middle-aged man was found hanging while wife and teenaged daughter were found dead at a village in Odisha’s coastal district of Ganjam Wednesday morning in what appears to be a case of murder and suicide, police said.

Villagers of Palia in Ganjam alerted the police when they spotted the body of Sunita Nayak, the teenaged daughter of a small businessman Brundaban Nayak lying in a pool of blood in their house. The villagers then informed the police who then found the body of Brundaban hanging from the roof and his wife Urmila lying in a pool of blood.

Ganjam’s Superintendent of Police Brijesh Rai said prima facie it appeared to be a case of murder and suicide. Nayak’s son had gone to his sister’s in-laws place when the incident happened.

Locals last saw Brundaban Nayak at 11 pm on Tuesday night when he was closing his betel shop, police said.

