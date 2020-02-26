Odia man suspected of committing suicide after murdering wife and daughter

india

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 17:24 IST

A middle-aged man was found hanging while wife and teenaged daughter were found dead at a village in Odisha’s coastal district of Ganjam Wednesday morning in what appears to be a case of murder and suicide, police said.

Villagers of Palia in Ganjam alerted the police when they spotted the body of Sunita Nayak, the teenaged daughter of a small businessman Brundaban Nayak lying in a pool of blood in their house. The villagers then informed the police who then found the body of Brundaban hanging from the roof and his wife Urmila lying in a pool of blood.

Ganjam’s Superintendent of Police Brijesh Rai said prima facie it appeared to be a case of murder and suicide. Nayak’s son had gone to his sister’s in-laws place when the incident happened.

Locals last saw Brundaban Nayak at 11 pm on Tuesday night when he was closing his betel shop, police said.