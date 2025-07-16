Odisha auto driver hammer parents to death, spends night with dead bodies

An auto driver allegedly killed his parents with a hammer in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday night, and spent the night with the dead bodies, lying in a pool of blood. The accused used a hammer, which is usually used for breaking stones, for carrying out the crime, said a police official.(Unsplash/representational)

The 55-year-old auto driver, Himanshu, was drunk while he carried out the chilling murder in Dhonapal village of the state's Baisinga police station area, following a stifle among the family, according to a PTI news agency report.

Neighbours reported the matter to the police after they spotted the dead bodies of the elderly couple, 81-year-old Hadibandhu Sahu and 72-year-old Shanti Sahu, as they sat lifeless on a cot, accompanied by their son, the accused, the report said.

Police reached the spot and arrested Himanshu, after which the two dead bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations to the PRM Medical College and Hospital in nearby Baripada.

He used a hammer, which is usually used for breaking stones, for carrying out the crime, said a police official adding that his wife and children lived separately for a long time due to family disputes.

An investigation is underway, police said.

Another murder shook Odisha on Saturday, when local journalist Ch Naresh Kumar was hacked to death in the Motu area of the state's Malkangiri district.

A TNIE report said that Naresh was talking to fellow journalists near Murliguda when five unidentified miscreants arrived on the spot on two motorcycles and assaulted him with a sword before fleeing.

Phulan Devi Biswas, Kumar's wife said that two local youths visited their residence at around 3.30 pm and called him on the pretext of some work. It was later in the evening of the same day when she came to know that her husband was brutally murdered, said the report.

Naresh sustained a grievous injury and was reported to be profusely bleeding, when was rushed to the Motu primary health centre. He was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities.

Motu police sent the Kumar's body for postmortem, and reached the spot to make way for further investigations.