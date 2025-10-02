Deep depression over Bay of Bengal triggers heavy rains in Odisha, Bengal; IMD issues alert

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has triggered heavy rains over Odisha and West Bengal. As this depression moves in closer to the coast, the India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for Odisha and West Bengal. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for several districts in West Bengal till October 6.(ANI/Representational)

In Odisha, the IMD has said that the deep depression is set to cross the state's coast near Gopalpur in Ganjam district in the evening, prompting the weather department to issue a red alert for extremely heavy downpour across seven districts, orange warning for 16 and yellow alert for the remaining seven districts.

As per officials, all parts of Odisha has received heavy rain since Wednesday, especially the coastal and southern regions of the state. Keeping in view the IMD warnings, the state government has deployed men and machinery in identified vulnerable districts to tackle the situation, an official told PTI.

Furthermore, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast till October 3.

Rains to hit West Bengal

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for several districts in West Bengal till October 6. Bengal already has witnessed showers on Thursday.

As per the weather department, heavy to very heavy rain (07-20 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts of south Bengal while heavy downpour (07-11 cm) will take place at one or two places over Kolkata and Howrah till Friday morning.

Deep depression moving at a speed of 18 kmph

In its latest bulletin, IMD said that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moved towards the coast with a speed of 18 kmph during the six hours before noon.

The system at 11.30 AM lay centered about 90 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 140 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 140 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha), 230 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 240 km southwest of Paradip (Odisha), the statement said.

“It is very likely to cross Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts close to Gopalpur by evening of Thursday,” the IMD added further.