e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha bypolls: 41.36% voter turnout in Balasore, 39.68 in Tirtol

Odisha bypolls: 41.36% voter turnout in Balasore, 39.68 in Tirtol

A triangular contest is being witnessed in these bypolls as Congress candidate Mamata Kundu, BJP candidate Manasa Kumar Dutta and Biju Janata Dal’s Swarup Das are contesting from here.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 15:22 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Balasore, Odisha
The voting for by-elections in the Balasore Sadar assembly constituency was conducted at FM College, Motiganj, Radhakrishna Hindi High School, and Bateswar.
The voting for by-elections in the Balasore Sadar assembly constituency was conducted at FM College, Motiganj, Radhakrishna Hindi High School, and Bateswar.(ANI)
         

The voter turnout till 1 pm was recorded at 41.36 percent in Balasore and 39.68 percent in Tirtol bypoll on Tuesday. The elections are being held in adherence with Covid-19 protocols.

The voting for by-elections in the Balasore Sadar assembly constituency was conducted at FM College, Motiganj, Radhakrishna Hindi High School, and Bateswar.

A triangular contest is being witnessed in these bypolls as Congress candidate Mamata Kundu, BJP candidate Manasa Kumar Dutta and Biju Janata Dal’s Swarup Das are contesting from here.

Inside the polling booth, voters were sanitised, free masks and hand gloves were distributed and social distancing norms were adhered to as per the Covid-19 protocols.

“There is good support from the government to assist the voters amid the pandemic. Proper arrangements for social distancing and sanitisation available at the booth,” Anil Surya, a voter, told ANI.

Another bye-election for the Tirtol assembly constituency is being held in the Jagatsinghpur district of Odhisa today.

The voter turnout reached 26.24 percent at 12 noon in Odisha.

Voting began for the bye-election on 54 Assembly seats spread across 10 states on Tuesday.

28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 8 in Gujarat, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka, and Jharkhand, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Haryana going to polls today.

tags
top news
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
China reject report of its seizure of Nepalese territory
China reject report of its seizure of Nepalese territory
Symptoms or not, UK to pilot whole-city testing in Liverpool
Symptoms or not, UK to pilot whole-city testing in Liverpool
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10
Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In