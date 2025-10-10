Odisha cabinet approves three water security mission schemes worth ₹21,147 crore

The Odisha Cabinet on Thursday approved three key initiatives worth nearly ₹21,147 crore to conserve surface water, enhance irrigation potential, and mitigate the twin threats of floods and droughts in the state. The cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved 15 proposals from 10 departments at the 28th meeting of the State Cabinet (X/IPR_Odisha)

The cabinet has cleared the extension of the construction of in-stream storage structures scheme for another five years, with an outlay of ₹1,9941 crore from the state’s own resources. The scheme involves creating storage structures within river embankments — without displacing people — to conserve surface water and recharge groundwater, while also supplying water for irrigation, drinking, livestock, and fisheries.

Officials said the model, first implemented under ISS-1.0, has shown promising results in improving water availability in drought-prone areas and reducing dependence on erratic monsoon rainfall.

“These structures have helped retain monsoon water that would otherwise flow into the sea,” a senior water resources department official said.

Complementing the storage scheme, the cabinet also approved the intra-state river linking scheme, a ₹1,790 crore project that seeks to connect surplus and deficit river basins to balance water availability across regions.

The plan includes six major river links — among them the Karta Link Project, Bahuda–Tampara Link, and Telengiri–Upper Kolab Pumped Storage Project (PSP) — designed to divert excess water from flood-prone basins to those that frequently face droughts.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja said the initiative will not only mitigate floods and droughts but also boost irrigation coverage and agricultural productivity in regions that remain chronically water-stressed.

Ahuja said the cabinet also approved the extension of the Nabakrushna Choudhury Secha Unnayan Yojana — named after the state’s former chief minister and agrarian reformer — for another five years, from 2025–26 to 2029–30, with an outlay of ₹1,437 crore.

The scheme, launched to modernise old and underperforming irrigation projects, aims to restore irrigation potential across 1.23 lakh hectares and create additional coverage of 4,862 hectares through renovation and upgrading of major, medium, and minor systems affected by siltation and ageing infrastructure.

Officials said the renewed focus under the scheme will help bridge the gap between Irrigation Potential Created (IPC) and Irrigation Potential Utilized (IPU) — a persistent challenge in the state’s irrigation sector — by improving water distribution networks and ensuring optimal use of existing resources.

“The goal is to revive lost ayacut areas and enhance agricultural productivity through better water management,” a senior official said, adding that improved irrigation efficiency would directly translate to higher farm incomes.

Though Odisha receives between 1,200 and 1,800 mm of rainfall annually, its spatial distribution is highly uneven. Much of the rainfall is concentrated over a few wet days during the monsoon, leading to both waterlogging and dry spells.

According to official estimates, of the 230.76 billion cubic metres of rainfall received each year, nearly 80 per cent flows into the sea as surface runoff due to inadequate storage capacity. “The only way to harness surplus rainfall is by capturing and storing it, which will help recharge groundwater and reduce runoff losses,” the senior official added.