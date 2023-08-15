Home / India News / Pension benefits for 400k additional people in Odisha: Patnaik

Pension benefits for 400k additional people in Odisha: Patnaik

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 15, 2023 11:52 PM IST

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also said Odisha’s economy has grown stronger and the state has transformed through major positive changes in education, healthcare, tourism and infrastructure among other fields

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said an additional 400,000 people have been added under the Madhu Babu Pension scheme and will receive the benefits from Tuesday.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik says more than 400,000 people have been included under the Madhu Babu Pension scheme. (ANI)
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik says more than 400,000 people have been included under the Madhu Babu Pension scheme. (ANI)

Patnaik also said Odisha’s economy has grown stronger and the state has transformed through major positive changes in education, healthcare, tourism and infrastructure among other fields.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag during Independence Day celebrations at Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar when he made the remarks.

“An additional 400,000 beneficiaries have been included in the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana. They will receive their pension under the scheme from today,” he said.

According to the Odisha government’s website, the state government in 2008 had merged two old schemes – Revised Old Age Pension Rules, 1989 and Et Disability Pension Rules, 1985 – and introduced the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana Rules, 2008.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries up to 79 years of age are eligible for a monthly pension of 500 while those beyond 80 years are eligible for 700 per month.

Also, beneficiaries with 50-59% disability are entitled to a monthly pension of 500 and those with 60% and above are entitled to 700 per month.

Similarly, beneficiaries with 60% and above disability, and above 80 years of age, are eligible for a monthly pension of 900. While there were 2,850,000 beneficiaries, the latest inclusion takes the overall number to 3,275,000.

Patnaik said financial inclusion is essential for empowering the citizens.

The state government has decided to open bank branches in 4,373 gram panchayats, he said, adding that senior citizens, mothers and the specially abled will benefit the most from the development.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out