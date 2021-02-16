Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in the steel city of Rourkela that would be finished on time before the next edition of men's Hockey World Cup in 2023.
Patnaik, who flew to Rourkela city in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district, announced that the proposed international hockey stadium, with a seating capacity of more than 20,000 people, would be named after freedom fighter Birsa Munda.
"It would be the most modern field hockey facility in India. The stadium will be a new benchmark in global stadium design for hockey, offering one of the finest spectator experiences in the world," said Patnaik, who also launched various infrastructure development projects worth ₹4,915 crore in the district during his stay in Rourkela.
Also read: Karnataka imposes restrictions on travel from Kerala amid Covid spike in B'luru
The stadium will be a model of green, functional, cost-effective design. Designed to deliver the best match-day atmospheres in the world, each seat will have uninterrupted sightlines and the spectators will be closer to the pitch than at any other hockey stadium in the world, said state officials. The stadium would be completed within a year and would host matches of 2023 Hockey World Cup along with the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
In 2018, Odisha hosted the Men’s Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar's Kalinga stadium in which Belgium emerged as the champion after beating the Netherlands in the finals. India finished sixth in final ranking after getting eliminated in the quarterfinals. In 2014, Odisha hosted men's Hockey Champions Trophy.
CM Patnaik, who laid foundation stones of 17 hockey astroturfs last year in as many blocks of the Sundargarh district, said hockey is the identity of Sundergarh. "The hockey players of Sundergarh have earned fame for the nation. Hockey spirit is in the air and water of Sundergarh,” he said.
The chief minister's largesse for the tribal-dominated district Sundargarh fits with the BJD's gameplan of strengthening its base in the tribal area where the party has lost its popularity since the 2017 panchayat polls. Of the 35 zilla parishad seats, the party won 14 seats in 2017 panchayat polls and won just 2 MLA seats in 2019 Assembly polls. Its main rival, the BJP, won the MP seat as well as two Assembly seats. The BJP also won the Sundargarh zilla parishad polls in 2017.
Ahead of Tuesday's visit, the party had dispatched 90 MLAs and 17 ministers to Rourkela deploying them in almost all gram panchayats and asking them to show Patnaik's speech through giant LCD screens.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Chinese media outlet truly independent of CCP: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹500 cr to be spent on replacing barbed wires, wooden poles in Jammu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt releases guidelines for new mapping data policy: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If you took yoga lessons from Ramdev: Tharoor's jab over fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uddhav Thackeray warns of another lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry LG, Tamilisai given additional charge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Biplab Deb's 'BJP in Nepal' comment upsets Kathmandu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid fall in India's Covid-19 cases, 3 states see a surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government launches drinking water survey in 10 cities
- As the first step the Union housing and urban affairs ministry has decided to launch a pilot 'Pey Jal Survekshan' in 10 cities -- Agra, Badlapur, Bhubaneswar, Churu, Kochi, Madurai, Patiala, Rohtak, Surat and Tumkur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand policeman killed in IED blast in Lohardaga during anti-Maoist ops
- The policeman who was badly injured was airlifted to Ranchi but died during treatment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army releases new visuals showing Pangong Tso disengagement in top gear
- The PLA is retreating to its base, east of Finger 8 on the north bank of Pangong Tso, while the Indian Army is moving back to its permanent position near Finger 3.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka imposes restrictions on travel from Kerala amid Covid spike in B'luru
- Apart from travel restrictions, the Karnataka government has decided to declare any hostels, boarding or residential, educational institutions with a cluster of five or more Covid cases, a containment zone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED attaches properties worth ₹17.66 crore of Amnesty International India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign envoys to visit Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox