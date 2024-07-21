Odisha CM reverses sports department’s order renaming Biju Patnaik Sports Award

Bhubaneshwar: Two days after the Odisha sports and youth services department renamed the state’s premier sports award given for lifetime achievement, as well as outstanding performance after Biju Patnaik, CM Mohan Majhi on Sunday, clarified that no decision has been taken on renaming the name of ‘Biju Patnaik Sports Award’. Odisha chief minister Nohabn Majhi (Twitter Photo)

In a press briefing at Lok Seva Bhawan, Majhi said the Biju Patnaik Sports Award will continue like in the past and there is no plan to change it.

Majhi said learnt through the media about the renaming of the Biju Patnaik Sports Award. “The sports award was instituted in the name of Biju Babu and no such decision has been taken to change its name. In his long illustrious political career, Biju Babu’s contribution in the political and social sphere for Odisha and the country will always be remembered. …My government gives much importance to legendary personalities of the soil,” said Majhi, who then went to Naveen Niwas to meet former CM Naveen Patnaik.

The sports and youth services department in a notification on July 19 said that the ‘Biju Patnaik Sports Award’ that was instituted in 2001-02 has been renamed as ‘Odisha Rajya Krida Samman’ with an increase in the cash award from Rs.2 lakh to Rs.3 lakh.

The award presented on the occasion of National Sports Day on August 29 is presented in eight different categories – outstanding performance in sports and games, lifetime achievement in the promotion of sports and games, best contribution for the promotion of sports and games, best para sportsperson, best upcoming athlete, excellence in coaching and excellence in sports journalism.

The volte face on the change in nomenclature of the state award came after opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress came out against the notification issued by the state sports and youth services department.

People in the know of the matter and associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the u-turn was prompted by fears of attack from the opposition during the forthcoming Budget session beginning Monday.

“Biju Patnaik is not just a person, he was an institution. He is an asset to the country. The government should not do things that would distress the people of the state,” said Arun Sahoo, BJD MLA. “All political parties take pride in Biju Patnaik. We urge the BJP not to do anything that would lower the dignity of the former chief minister. What does the state government want to prove by removing his name from sports awards?” he said.

Former state Pradesh Congress Committee chief Jaydev Jena said changing the name of a scheme or award does not change the reality.

Jena said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had done this before when they changed the name of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

“The Mohan Majhi-led government is also following the Modi model. Biju Patnaik is a legend in Odisha and the naming of the sports award after him was a fitting tribute to him. Instead of initiating real change, Majhi govt is resorting to cheap politics,” Jena said.