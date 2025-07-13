Odisha CM visits AIIMS to enquire about health of student who tried to self immolate

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said the health condition of the college student, who resorted to self-immolation over alleged sexual harassment by a teacher in Balasore, was "critical" and the state government would take strong action against the culprits. The chief minister, who was on a three-day tour of the national capital, reached Bhubaneswar on Monday and directly rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar(PTI)

Majhi said this after visiting AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where the 20-year-old woman college student was undergoing treatment.

"The condition of the student is critical. She is being provided the treatment akin to that available in AIIMS, Delhi. A medical team is formed for her treatment. The government will consider airlifting the patient after her condition stabilises," Majhi told reporters.

The chief minister, who was on a three-day tour of the national capital, reached Bhubaneswar on Monday and directly rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar from the airport and enquired about the health condition of the college student.

Stating that the state government has taken the incident "very seriously", Majhi said the Higher Education department has already formed a high-level committee to probe into the incident.

"We will take strong action as soon as the committee report is available," he said, adding that the government will also take measures to prevent such kind of incidents across educational institutes in the state.

The state government will take advance measures in educational institutions to avoid repeat of sexual harassment incidents on campus, the chief minister said.

Majhi also met the parents and family members of the victim student at the hospital. Earlier, Odisha Health minister Mukesh Mahaling and Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj visited the hospital.

Meanwhile, the state government has placed two teachers including the principal of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore under suspension. The accused teacher has been suspended and arrested in this case.