Odisha Congress forms panel after student attempts suicide following sexual harassment

After the shocking self-immolation attempt by a student in Balasore, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) launched an eight-member fact-finding panel to investigate the fateful incident. Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi visits AIIMS Bhubaneswar to review the treatment of Somyashree Bisi, a Balasore student who attempted self-immolation, in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (ANI)

According to news agency ANI, the committee will be headed by Meenakshi Bahinipati, the state Congress's women's wing president, and include Congress MLA Sofia Firdous among its key members.

On Saturday, a female student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College attempted self-immolation in protest over alleged sexual harassment by her teacher.

The Higher Education Department, Odisha, on Saturday constituted a committee to conduct a thorough inquiry into the alleged harassment case against Samira Kumar Sahu, Assistant Professor, FM Auto College. The Balasore police have since arrested Sahu.

Balasore Police on Saturday arrested the accused in the FM (Auto) College female student self-immolation attempt case and produced her before the court.

The student, whose drastic act has sparked widespread concern, is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, and the doctors have said the next 24 hours will be crucial for her. She has suffered 90% burns on her body.

Victim critical, could be taken to Delhi for treatment

Amid the ongoing treatment, the state government has made ample arrangements even to airlift her to Delhi if required.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said that he has discussed with his staff to hold a meeting with the doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi regarding the future course of treatment for the victim.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas, on Sunday assured that the medical team is providing the best possible care to the patient of the Balasore self-immolation case.

Political reaction to Balasore student's self-immolation attempt

Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik on Sunday voiced his concern over the attempted self-immolation of a college student in Balasore, stating that the tragic incident revealed the "stark reality of how she was denied justice" by the administration despite repeatedly raising grievances.

On the other hand, BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that the authorities of the college ignored the harassment complaint of the B.Ed student who attempted self-immolation.

Congress Spokesperson Rajani Mohanty termed the incident as "heart-wrenching", saying that the woman attempted this step after she was denied justice.