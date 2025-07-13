‘Why is CM Silent?’ Congress asks after Odisha student self-immolates over sexual harassment by teacher

Odisha Pradesh Congress committee spokesperson, Rajani Kumar Mohanty has raised questions on the silence of Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi after a student attempted self-immolation in Balasore. The Higher Education Department on Saturday constituted a committee to conduct an in depth inquiry into the alleged harassment case. (PTI)

The student allegedly set herself on fire at the premises of FM Auto College over inaction against a teacher who had sexually harassed the female student.

While talking to ANI, Mohanty said that crimes against women are increasing in Odisha and Rahul Gandhi who visited the state said that every day 15 women are facing serious crimes and the state government is not paying attention.

“A student self-immolated due to continuous harassment by one of the teachers... Justice has not been delivered... Why are the Chief Minister and Deputy CM silent?... Why was there no inquiry?..." Mohanty questioned.

With the Chief Minister yet to make a statement on the incident, the state Higher Education Department on Saturday constituted a committee to conduct an in depth inquiry into the alleged harassment case.

As per the order, the committee will try to find out the circumstances that led to self immolation and the involvement of the professor in the case, along with the role of college in dealing with prior complaints.

The committee will further ascertain if there are any lapses of any individual or authority and identify any other matter related to the case.

Also read: Sexual harassment complaint ignored, student sets herself on fire inside Odisha college campus

Assistant professor, principal suspended

Higher Education Department of the Odisha government suspended the Assistant Professor and Principal of FM (Auto) College after the self immolation attempt by the girl. In a letter, the department said that the matter has not been handled properly by Dilip Kumar Ghose, principal of the college and he “failed to perform his duties in the capacity of Principal.”

Earlier, the Balasore Police arrested the accused in the case, with SP Raj Prasad saying that the police has identified prima facie evidence against the accused teacher. On June 30, the victim lodged a complaint about the harassment with the Internal Compliance Committee.

(With agency inputs)