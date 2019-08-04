e-paper
Odisha couple tries to kill elderly parents over property dispute, held: Police

Officials said 75-year-old farmer Narayan Khilar and his wife Satyabhama were busy with paddy cultivation in Kundakote village when his second eldest son Santosh and daughter-in-law Dolly reached the field and started abusing them verbally.

india Updated: Aug 04, 2019 14:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
A couple was arrested for attempting to kill elderly parents over land dispute in Odisha's Keonjhar.
A couple was arrested for attempting to kill elderly parents over land dispute in Odisha’s Keonjhar. (Representative image)
         

A couple was arrested for attempting to kill elderly parents over land dispute in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Saturday, police said.

Officials said 75-year-old farmer Narayan Khilar and his wife Satyabhama were busy with paddy cultivation in Kundakote village when their second eldest son Santosh and daughter-in-law Dolly reached the field and started abusing them verbally.

“When the couple protested, both Santosh and Dolly chased them with a stick and beat them up in the mud-slicked field. Santosh even tried to kill his father by standing on his neck. Locals rescued the elderly couple,” said Ghasipura police station inspector Ramachandra Biswal.

“Narayan wanted to divide his land property among three sons and this was opposed by Santosh and his wife” Biswal said.

The couple’s eldest son Akshay and youngest son Subhash work in Bangalore, Biswal added .

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 14:33 IST

