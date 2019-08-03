Jharkhand man kills sister-in-law, nephew over land dispute: Police

india

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:01 IST

A tribal man on Friday allegedly slit the throats of his sister-in-law and her son, whose marriage was scheduled during the day, killing them over a land dispute in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, police said.

The 42-year-old accused, Ratan Tudu, was arrested and the knife used in the crime which took place at the house of the deceased in Chinga village, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Musaboni), Pitambar Singh Kherwar said.

The dead were identified as Kapra Tudu (42) and Hemu Tudu (19) and their bodies were sent for post-mortem, he said.

The DSP said Ratan’s elder brother was a policeman and had two wives -- Kapra being the first. He died 14 years ago.

While Kapra did not remarry after the death of her husband, the second wife married her brother-in-law (policeman’s younger brother), Ratan.

Ratan was demanding a share of the land owned by the policeman as he married the latter’s second wife, the DSP said.

Hours before Hemu’s marriage, Ratan once again raised the issue that led to an altercation. In a fit of anger, Ratan allegedly pulled out a knife, pounced upon her sister-in-law and her son and slit their throats, killing them on the spot, the police officer said.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

