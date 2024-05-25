Odisha Election 2024 LIVE: Voting across 42 seats underway in Phase 3; Cyclone Remal nears state
Odisha Election 2024 LIVE: Voting is currently underway in multiple seats in Odisha amid the ongoing state assembly elections 2024. Voting is taking place on six parliamentary seats in Odisha, as well as the 42 assembly seats that come under these constituencies. The third phase of the Odisha assembly election 2024 is taking place on Saturday, May 25. Notably, today is also the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 across multiple states and union territories. Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha. Voting started at 7 am in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri Lok Sabha seats along with 42 assembly segments that make up these Lok Sabha constituencies. Polling will continue till 6 pm but in certain remote and critical booths voting will conclude earlier, the official said....Read More
In the third round of the simultaneous elections in the state, over than 94.48 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 10,581 polling booths across the 42 seats. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) NB Dhal said that adequate arrangements for voters' convenience have been made in all booths.
Key candidates who remain in fray during the third phase of the assembly polls in Odisha are Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJD organisational secretary and MLA Pranab Prakash Das and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra. Four Odisha ministers -- Prafulla Mallick, RP Swain, Ashok Panda and Basanti Hembram -- are also in the fray.
